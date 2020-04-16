57.1 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Former Lions S Glover Quin puts ‘arrogant’ Matt Patricia on blast

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Recent decommit Isaiah Todd takes shot at Michigan fan base

On Tuesday, 5-star recruit Isaiah Todd surprised everyone by decommitting from Michigan. A day later, Todd, who has been taking...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions grab stud RB and sleeper QB in latest 7-round mock draft

The countdown is officially on as we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft. In the latest full 7-round mock draft...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Insider Jay Glazer to break ‘Big, big news’

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here and you can bet there will be plenty of breaking news between...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Here we go again.

It’s no mystery that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is not a favorite of some former Lions players who have either been traded or released.

The latest former Lion to speak out against Patricia as a football coach is Glover Quin, who joined SportsRadio 610 in Houston to blame his former coach for the Lions’ lack of success over the past couple of seasons.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

While Quin doesn’t bear any ill will toward Patricia as a person, his feelings for the football coach are a different matter. He blames Patricia’s ‘Patriots attitude’ for the Lions’ regression the past two seasons. Instead of building on the positive culture Jim Caldwell left behind, Quin says Patricia blew it up and tried to start over. Detroit is 9-22-1 since. 

“We were changing the perception for the Detroit Lions, and then all of sudden Matt Patricia comes in and feels like, I gotta change the whole culture,” said Quin. “And we’re like, ‘You don’t have to change the culture. The culture is good. They just maybe want you to get us over the hump.’ …

“Coach Patricia came in and tore it all down and a lot of the guys didn’t really want to buy into what he was teaching because of the way he presented it. His attitude, his persona, his arrogance, things like that made people not really want to buy into it. That was the disconnect.” 

 

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleLions QB Matthew Stafford ‘truck sticks’ a defender [Video]
Next articleOn This Date: Red Wings’ Henrik Zetterberg scores playoff hat trick vs. Coyotes

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Lions QB Matthew Stafford ‘truck sticks’ a defender [Video]

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Let's take a look back at one of our favorite Matthew Stafford highlights of all-time. Watch as Stafford has no regard for his own life...
Read more

Top 5 Detroit Lions quarterbacks of all-time

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions have only won one playoff game since the 1950s but have had a handful of solid quarterbacks nearly take them to...
Read more

Detroit Lions release 3 players in advance of NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have released three players in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft. The players who have been released are TE...
Read more

Detroit Lions have virtual meeting with RB J.K. Dobbins

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaches, we are all trying to figure out exactly which direction the Detroit Lions will go. Usually, teams...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.