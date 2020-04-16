Former Lions S Glover Quin puts ‘arrogant’ Matt Patricia on blast

Here we go again.

It’s no mystery that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is not a favorite of some former Lions players who have either been traded or released.

The latest former Lion to speak out against Patricia as a football coach is Glover Quin, who joined SportsRadio 610 in Houston to blame his former coach for the Lions’ lack of success over the past couple of seasons.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

While Quin doesn’t bear any ill will toward Patricia as a person, his feelings for the football coach are a different matter. He blames Patricia’s ‘Patriots attitude’ for the Lions’ regression the past two seasons. Instead of building on the positive culture Jim Caldwell left behind, Quin says Patricia blew it up and tried to start over. Detroit is 9-22-1 since.

“We were changing the perception for the Detroit Lions, and then all of sudden Matt Patricia comes in and feels like, I gotta change the whole culture,” said Quin. “And we’re like, ‘You don’t have to change the culture. The culture is good. They just maybe want you to get us over the hump.’ …

“Coach Patricia came in and tore it all down and a lot of the guys didn’t really want to buy into what he was teaching because of the way he presented it. His attitude, his persona, his arrogance, things like that made people not really want to buy into it. That was the disconnect.”