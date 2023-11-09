Report: Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Could Avoid Suspension After All

Amidst the swirling controversy of a sign-stealing scandal, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh may just sidestep a suspension. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg suggests that the Big Ten conference, while still considering a suspension, has also considered hitting the Wolverines/Harbaugh with a significant fine.

“While we wait … although Big Ten has considered a suspension for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, it is considering a range of possibilities, including a significant fine, sources told @CFBHeather and me,” Rittenberg posted to X. “Public reprimands/fines are common penalties under B1G sportsmanship policy.”

Why it Matters

This situation unfolds against a backdrop of pressure from Big Ten coaches and university administrators for decisive action from Commissioner, Tony Petitti. Yet, Michigan Football isn't just standing on the sidelines. They've entered the fray with a defense of their own, submitting a 10-page rebuttal to the conference's disciplinary notice, arguing against the rush to judgment and lack of solid evidence. With critical games ahead, including showdowns with Penn State and Ohio State, the stakes couldn't be higher. Harbaugh's potential absence could derail Michigan's playoff aspirations and quest for a 12th national title.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Stay Tuned

The final whistle has yet to blow on the sign-stealing scandal involving Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. As the Big Ten deliberates over fines versus suspension, the scales of justice seem to be tilting away from the sidelines and towards the pocketbook. It's a move that may not satisfy the cries for a strict penalty but could keep Michigan's championship dreams alive. The game of college football is no stranger to controversy, but it's the plays made off the field that might just define Michigan's season.