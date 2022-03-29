in NFL

Former Michigan standout Jabrill Peppers lands with new NFL team

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers has found a new home.

Schefter is reporting that Peppers has reached an agreement on a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots.

As noted, Peppers tore his ACL in 2021 but he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

