Michigan Football releases video of Spring Practice Day 1

2021 was one hell of a season for the Michigan football team as they defeated Ohio State, won the Big Ten Championship, and advanced to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines came up way short of reaching their ultimate goal of winning a National Championship but they are already preparing to be better in 2022.

On Monday, Michigan held their first spring practice and after it concluded, they released some video footage.

