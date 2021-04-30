Former Michigan WR Nico Collins gets selected in Round 3

Sharing is caring!

My hope was that the Detroit Lions would be able to pick former Michigan WR Nico Collins with their second pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but that will not be the case.

After trading up, the Houston Texans used the No. 89 overall pick to select Collins.

Though he was not as productive as many hoped he would be with the Wolverines, Collins is an athletic freak with great size. The Texans obviously believe he can be a solid NFL receiver, as do I.

