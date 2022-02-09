Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi found dead at age 47

The baseball world has suffered a loss this evening, as the tragic news of the passing of former MLB player Jeremy Giambi at the age of 47 has been announced and confirmed by the Claremont (California) Police Department.

According to police, he was discovered deceased at his family home in Southern California at approximately 11:40 AM local time this morning.

BREAKING NEWS: Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi was found dead in Giambi's family home in Southern California on Wednesday at the age of 47. https://t.co/CI3ULpXIWu — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 10, 2022

Giambi’s career spanned from 1998 to 2003 and saw several stops, including stints with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. He was also the younger brother of fellow MLB player Jason Giambi, with whom he played while a member of the Athletics.

No cause of death has been reported, though police do not suspect any foul play. An autopsy will be performed in short order.

