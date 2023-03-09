Former NBA star Shawn Kemp booked in alleged drive-by shooting

Multiple reports indicate that Shawn Kemp, a former Seattle SuperSonics basketball star, was arrested in Pierce County on Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting incident that took place in Tacoma. Pierce County Corrections confirmed that Kemp was booked before 6 p.m. The Tacoma Police Department reported that an altercation between the occupants of two cars resulted in gunshots being fired in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street. One of the cars fled the scene, while police apprehended Kemp and recovered a gun. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Key Points:

Shooting at Tacoma Mall following an altercation between two groups of individuals

Police responded to the incident around 2 p.m. on Wednesday

The suspected involvement of Shawn Kemp, but not confirmed by the police

Two groups in separate vehicles fired shots at each other, with one driver firing multiple rounds at the other vehicle's occupants

The targeted vehicle fled the scene

The suspect who fired the shots was apprehended by police without any resistance

A gun was found at the scene

53-year-old suspect booked into jail on charges of a drive-by shooting

Shawn Kemp booked following a drive-by shooting

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the Tacoma Mall that followed an altercation between two groups of individuals. Although it is suspected that Shawn Kemp may have been involved, police have not confirmed this as of yet. Two groups in separate vehicles were reported to have fired shots at each other, with one driver firing multiple rounds at the other vehicle's occupants. The targeted vehicle fled the scene, and police apprehended the suspect who fired the shots on Tacoma Mall property without any resistance. A gun was found at the scene, and the 53-year-old suspect was booked into jail on charges of drive-by shooting.