Game 2 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. UNLV Rebels Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Michigan Wolverines didn't disappoint in their week one win over the East Carolina Pirates as they put up 30 points en route to a 30-3 victory. The defense was a standout even without two of their key players. In Week Two, they get the UNLV Rebels, who are coming off their first win of the 2023 season by beating the Bryant Bulldogs 44-14.

Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) vs. UNLV Rebels 1-0 (0-0 Mountain West)

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Line: Wolverines -37.0

2023 Season Stats

Michigan:

2023 Record — 1-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 402 (402 YDS/G)

Passing Yards: 280 (280 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards: 122 (122 YDS/G)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 235 (235 YDS/G)

Passing Yards Allowed: 132 (132 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 103 (103 YDS/G)

2023 Points Scored: 30 (30 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 3 (3 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 2

UNLV:

2023 Record — 1-0 (0-0 in Mountain West)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 416 (416 PG)

Passing Yards: 126 (126 PG)

Rushing Yards: 283 (283 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 414 (414 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 230 (230 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 179 (179 PG)

2023 Points Scored: 44 (44 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 14 (14 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 107

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: Michigan 1-0-0

Current streak: Michigan has won the only matchup

Last Michigan win: 2015 28-7

Last UNLV win: N/A

Top Players (2023 Stats)

Michigan Wolverines

Passing: J.J. McCarthy- 26-30, 280 yards, 3-0 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Blake Corum – 10 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD

Receiving: Roman Wilson – 6 REC, 78 YDS, 3 TD

Tackles: Ernest Hausmann – 6

Sacks: None – 0

Interceptions: Mike Sainristil – 1

UNLV Rebels

Passing: Doug Brumfield – 11-18, 86 YDS, 0-1 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Vincent Davis – 3 ATT, 79 YDS, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacob De Jesus – 4 REC, 50 YDS, 0 TD

Tackles: Jackson Woodward – 9

Sacks: Marsel McDuffie & Jerrae Williams – 0.5

Interceptions: Thomas Anderson – 1

Michigan Players To Watch:

Offense: Running Back – Donovan Edwards – Junior

The Wolverines will need Donovan Edwards to get going as they will start Big Ten play in two weeks. Last season, Edwards had 1,191 all-purpose yards, with 991 yards rushing on 140 carries and 200 yards receiving on 18 catches. In the first game of the season, he managed only to record 37 yards on 12 carries and had 33 yards receiving on four catches. If Edwards gets going, it could open many things up for the Michigan offense.

Defense: Linebacker – Junior Colson – Junior

Colson was pivotal to the Michigan defense last season, recording 101 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, and two sacks. In his first game of the 2023 season, he had five total tackles and two for a loss. Colson will need to slow down the UNLV offense that managed to put up 416 total yards; granted, that was against the Bryant Bulldogs, and the Wolverines are light years ahead of them; you still can't underestimate an offense when they put up those kinds of numbers regardless of the opponent.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Michigan Wolverines take on the UNLV Rebels on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 3:30 on CBS. Michigan Players to Watch are Running Back Donovan Edwards and Linebacker Junior Colson.

Bottom Line: Michigan Wolverines look for second victory of 2023

The Michigan Wolverines will once again be without Jim Harbaugh this week and will be coached by Jim's son Jay Harbaugh, who will coach the first half of the game while Mike Hart will coach the second half; Jay Harbaugh is the Special Teams Coordinator, and Hart is the Running Backs coach. Michigan should have no problems with UNLV; the question is how much they win.