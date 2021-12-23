Gator Bowl reportedly finds replacement after Texas A&M withdraws due to COVID

UPDATE:

In a turn of events, Rutgers is reportedly positioned to receive and accept a bid to play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

From NJ.com:

The Scarlet Knights are expected to receive and accept an unexpected Gator Bowl invitation after a COVID-19 outbreak at Texas A&M knocked the Aggies out of the New Year’s Eve game against Wake Forest, several people with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.

Rutgers plans to accept a bid when offered and it has the highest Academic Progress Rate score among all available 5-7 teams, according to the individuals. The NCAA’s football oversight committee will need to sign off on Rutgers’ candidacy and player safety matters in a Thursday meeting, but that is expected to be a formality.

BREAKING with @KSargeantNJ: Rutgers is positioned to receive and accept a stunning Gator Bowl bid. https://t.co/6ViODsksWG — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) December 23, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

As you may have heard by now, Texas A&M has withdrawn from the Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 issues and the Gator Bowl has been scrambling to find a replacement to take on Wake Forest.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Gator Bowl reached out to Rutgers but they declined.

McMurphy’s source added the following:

“How many 5-7 teams have been practicing or are still in school? None,” the source said.

Gator Bowl could have replaced Texas A&M w/a 5-7 team based on APR, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Rutgers had 1st option, but declined. Other not expected to accept. “How many 5-7 teams have been practicing or are still in school? None,” source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2021

