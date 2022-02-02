in Detroit Red Wings

Gemel Smith fights Claude Lemieux’s son in Red WIngs debut [Video]

Tonight marked the first game wearing a Red Wings uniform in the career of forward Gemel Smith, the brother of gritty forward Givani Smith. And right away, he’s endeared himself to Red Wings fans by scrapping with Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux, the son of villain Claude Lemieux.

And he fired up the crowd soon afterwards!

