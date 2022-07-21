Genesee County Jail inmate rips Ohio State after Cade McNamara serves him meal [Photo]

On Thursday, Jim Harbaugh and nearly 100 of the Michigan football players, including QB Cade McNamara were greeted by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint.

Swanson was promoting his I.G.N.I.T.E program, which is focused on getting rid of generational incarceration.

“You are an inspiration to people,” Swanson, appointed sheriff in 2020 and a University of Michigan graduate, told the players. “You’ve got a talent and you’ve got a platform that most people never have. You’re champions, and people watch you all over the world.

“You have the talent; you have the ability to reach people. You can inspire people.”

Harbaugh and 15 of his seniors, including Cade McNamara, spent time serving meals and talking to the inmates at the Genesee County Jail.

“It’s rough,” Harbaugh said. “The people we saw today in a holding cell … that’s a low point. And sheriff Swanson cares. When you treat people like human beings — not calling them inmates, but calling them students — and do something that you can feel good about yourself and to make yourself better, it gives hope.”

Here is a video of McNamara and Mazi Smith handing out meals to inmates.

Cade McNamara and Mazi Smith handing meals to inmates on the observation floor pic.twitter.com/vu7V61phCR — angelique (@chengelis) July 21, 2022

As you can see in the photo below, one inmate had a message ready for the Michigan players.

“State Sucks,” the inmate wrote on his shirt.

We aren’t supposed to photograph the inmates at Genesee County Jail but he wanted me to take this photo of the message he had ready for the Michigan players pic.twitter.com/C2Fs8amVmU — angelique (@chengelis) July 21, 2022

One inmate had a fun message for Cade McNamara after he served him a meal.

“F— Ohio” the inmate said as Cade walked away!

Cade McNamara hands a meal to an inmate at Genesee County Jail. As McNamara walked away, “F—- Ohio” from the inmate pic.twitter.com/YhCUMjpGZS — angelique (@chengelis) July 21, 2022

