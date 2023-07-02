Merch
Red Wings Notes

Getting to know the newest Detroit Red Wings Winger Christian Fischer

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Red Wings reportedly bring in Right Winger Christian Fischer on a one-year deal. Fischer most recently played for the Arizona Coyotes.

Christian Fischer By the Numbers

  • 80 Games Played
  • 13 Goals
  • 14 Assists
  • 27 Points
  • -7 +/-
  • 126 Hits

Christian Fischer Scouting Report

Has gone from an offense-first forward to one whose biggest contributions come as a checker and penalty killer. Has the kind of size NHL coaches love, particularly in players who play a shutdown role. Is big enough to win his share of puck battles and has enough offensive skills that opponents cannot ignore him when his team has the puck. Long Range Potential: Versatile forward.Sports Forecasters

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings added another forward, but this one is peculiar as Fischer, in his seven-year NHL career, has never scored more than 15 goals in a season; for a team that needs scoring, I am not sure if this is the move that should be made. Fischer, however, has been coveted by a few teams in the league, so it will be interesting to see what the Redd Wings have planned for him during the 2023-24 season.

