Getting uncomfortable: Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 3/28

Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 3/28 includes several games that carry major implications for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Things have become increasingly uncomfortable for the Detroit Red Wings recently, as they now find themselves trailing the Washington Capitals by a pair of points in the standings following Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime setback. While the Red Wings are in action tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes, there are several other games worth noting for Detroit fans, as they carry postseason implications for the Red Wings.

Washinton Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Capitals not only secured an overtime victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday night but also moved two points ahead of them in the standings, currently holding the 2nd Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Tonight, they face the Toronto Maple Leafs with an opportunity to widen the gap and further extend their lead over Detroit.

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers

The Islanders, whom Detroit defeated with a 6-3 final score last week, continue to remain in close pursuit with 75 points, trailing by just three. Tonight, they face the Florida Panthers, one of the most consistent and formidable teams in the Eastern Conference throughout the season.

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a battle to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after losing what was once a nine-point lead 30 days ago The Red Wings face the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division, tonight at PNC Arena There are also a handful of games in the NHL tonight that carry implications for the Red Wings and their Stanley Cup Playoffs chase

Bottom Line: Red Wings heading into the storm

There’s no denying that things have taken a turn for the worse for the Red Wings recently, particularly considering they held a nine-point lead over the next closest team in the standings just one month ago. Unfortunately, they couldn’t maintain their momentum and now find themselves in a fierce battle just to secure a playoff spot.

Tonight’s game against the Hurricanes is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket. A victory for Detroit would undoubtedly boost confidence among their fan base.