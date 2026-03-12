Former Lions Special Teams Ace Grant Stuard Lands With Rams

A familiar face from the Detroit Lions locker room has found a new home.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, former Lions linebacker and special teams standout Grant Stuard is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal worth up to $5.05 million.

Stuard, once known as “Mr. Irrelevant” after being selected with the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has carved out a solid NFL career thanks to his relentless motor and special teams impact.

A high-energy contributor

The Texas native has appeared in 83 career games, primarily making his mark on special teams while also contributing at linebacker when called upon.

During the 2025 season with Detroit, Stuard appeared in 17 games, continuing his role as a high-effort contributor who brought energy and physicality whenever he stepped on the field.

From Mr. Irrelevant to NFL mainstay

Stuard’s journey to the NFL has been anything but easy.

The Conroe, Texas native and Oak Ridge High School graduate overcame significant family challenges while rising through the ranks at the Houston Cougars before eventually reaching the league.

Since entering the NFL, Stuard has spent time with the:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions

Now, he takes his high-intensity playing style to Los Angeles, where the Rams will look to utilize his versatility and special teams prowess.

Detroit connection remains

While Stuard’s time in Detroit may have been brief, his impact on special teams and his relentless playing style made him a respected presence in the locker room.

Now, the former Lions linebacker will look to continue proving that being “Mr. Irrelevant” doesn’t define a career — especially when the work ethic matches the opportunity.