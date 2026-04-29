Detroit Tigers Add World Series Champ to Front Office

The Detroit Tigers are adding a familiar baseball mind to their front office.

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, former major league starter Kyle Hendricks is joining the organization as a special assistant, bringing more than a decade of pitching experience into Detroit’s player development pipeline.

A Natural Fit with Familiar Faces

Hendricks’ connection to the Tigers runs deeper than just his résumé.

He previously worked alongside team president Scott Harris and general manager Jeff Greenberg during their time with the Chicago Cubs, making this a natural reunion built on shared philosophy and trust.

Focus on Pitching Development

In his new role, Hendricks is expected to work closely with Detroit’s pitchers, helping guide development at various levels of the organization.

Known for his command, pitch sequencing, and ability to maximize his arsenal, Hendricks offers a perspective that aligns with the Tigers’ emphasis on refining pitching fundamentals.

A Career Built on Consistency

Hendricks pitched 12 seasons in the majors, posting a 3.79 ERA while spending the majority of his career with the Cubs before finishing with the Los Angeles Angels.

He played a key role on Chicago’s 2016 World Series team, delivering a standout season that included a 2.13 ERA and a start in Game 7 of the Fall Classic.

Another Step in Detroit’s Long-Term Vision

For the Tigers, the addition of Hendricks is about more than experience—it’s about building continuity.

By bringing in voices that align with the front office’s vision, Detroit continues to invest in the development side of the game, aiming to strengthen the foundation for sustained success.