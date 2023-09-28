Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions elevate 2 players for matchup vs. Packers

Detroit Lions elevate 2 players: Find out who the Lions have elevated, and what it means for tonight's game.

Detroit Lions elevate 2 players for matchup vs. Packers

In roughly 4 hours, the Detroit Lions will look to take down the Green Bay Packers when the two teams meet at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Though the Lions Inactives report will not be released until around 6:45 p.m., they have announced that they have elevated a pair of players for tonight's game.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions elevate 2 players for matchup vs. PackersWho did the Detroit Lions elevate?Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)
Face of the 2023 Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Team Names 2023 NFL Power Rankings Detroit Lions Cutdown Day NFL Cutdown Day Detroit Lions release Saivion Smith Tray Lance Trade Detroit Lions release Christian Covington Detroit Lions release Parker Romo Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley Detroit Lions as trade destination for Mike Evans Detroit Lions trade to replace David Montgomery Detroit Lions elevate 2 players

Who did the Detroit Lions elevate?

Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves:

  • Placed OT Matt Nelson on Injured Reserve.
  • Signed TE Darrell Daniels to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad.
  • Elevated OT Connor Galvin and S Brandon Joseph from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.

Why it Matters

With Nelson heading to injured reserve, the Lions need another body on the offensive line, which is why they have elevated Galvin. With Brandon Joseph also being elevated, it seems likely that Kerby Joseph will miss another game, which is disappointing because he owns the Packers. If the Lions can pull off the victory, they will move to 3-1 on the season, and they will control their own destiny in the NFC North.

Read More

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

Update: Detroit Lions get HUGE BOOST vs. Green Bay Packers!

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 4 matchup vs. Packers

6 Former Detroit Lions Players try out for Detroit Lions 2023 Detroit Lions Week 3 Snap Counts Detroit Lions get HUGE BOOST

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Game Approaches: The Detroit Lions are gearing up to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in just about 4 hours for Thursday Night Football.
  2. Roster Moves: The Lions have made several roster moves before the game, including placing OT Matt Nelson on Injured Reserve and signing TE Darrell Daniels to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Additionally, they elevated OT Connor Galvin and S Brandon Joseph from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.
  3. Impact: The elevation of Galvin suggests a need for additional support on the offensive line due to Nelson's injury. The elevation of Brandon Joseph hints at Kerby Joseph likely missing another game, a disappointment considering his history against the Packers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?