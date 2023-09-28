Detroit Lions elevate 2 players for matchup vs. Packers
In roughly 4 hours, the Detroit Lions will look to take down the Green Bay Packers when the two teams meet at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Though the Lions Inactives report will not be released until around 6:45 p.m., they have announced that they have elevated a pair of players for tonight's game.
Who did the Detroit Lions elevate?
Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves:
- Placed OT Matt Nelson on Injured Reserve.
- Signed TE Darrell Daniels to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad.
- Elevated OT Connor Galvin and S Brandon Joseph from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.
Why it Matters
With Nelson heading to injured reserve, the Lions need another body on the offensive line, which is why they have elevated Galvin. With Brandon Joseph also being elevated, it seems likely that Kerby Joseph will miss another game, which is disappointing because he owns the Packers. If the Lions can pull off the victory, they will move to 3-1 on the season, and they will control their own destiny in the NFC North.
