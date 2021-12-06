Green Bay Packers place QB on COVID-19 list

According to reports, the Green Bay Packers have placed a quarterback on the COVID-19 list but this time, it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that backup QB Jordan Love is now on the COVID-19 list.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

#Packers place QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/Yw9qmxg5BM — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2021