HAIL! Michigan Outlasts Washington to Claim First National Championship Since 1997

Leaders and Best! Michigan Outlasts Washington to win their first National Championship since 1997!

The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines entered tonight's National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston seeking their first championship since 1997, a drought of over a quarter century. The final obstacle in their path to college football's ultimate glory was the Washington Huskies, who were following championship aspirations of their own. The Wolverines sealed their ascent to the mountaintop with a resounding 34-13 victory.

First Half

The Wolverines were unfortunately without the services of DL Rayshaun Benny, who was injured during Michigan's Rose Bowl victory over Alabama. Additionally, they were also without running back Cole Cabana and offensive lineman Zak Zinter.

Instantly, Michigan began putting their mark on the game by marching 84 yards down the field which ultimately resulted in a touchdown from Donovan Edwards, putting Michigan onto the scoreboard first.

DONOVAN EDWARDS OPENS THE SCORING FOR MICHIGAN

Washington would soon respond with an offensive drive of their own that took 14 plays, but they had to settle for a field goal from Grady Gross.

Edwards wasn't finished with his monstrous first-half performance, scampering 46 yards for his second touchdown of the evening:

SO NICE HE HAD TO DO IT TWICE 🔥



Donovan Edwards with his SECOND TD of the night

A 59-yard run from Blake Corum would give Michigan the chance to once again find the end zone, though they ended up settling for a field goal from James Turner.

Washington demonstrated their prowess and refused to lay down, as Michael Penix Jr. found Jalen McMillan for a 3-yard touchdown pass, trimming Michigan's lead to 17-10.

Second half

To start the second half, Penix Jr. threw an interception that was caught by Will Johnson:

WILL JOHNSON PICKS OFF PENIX JR. TO START THE SECOND HALF

This would eventually set up a 38-yard field goal from Turner. Washington would once again respond with a field goal of their own from Gross after a seven-play, 47-yard drive.

Corum would once again factor into the scoring, capping a five-play, 71-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to increase Michigan's lead:

BLAKE CORUM 😤



MIchigan with their third rushing TD of the game!

With time becoming a factor for Washington, defensive back Mike Sainristil made his presence felt by picking off Penix Jr. on a fourth-and-13 attempt, returning the ball to their 8-yard line.

Corum would then seal Washington's fate with yet another touchdown run:

HAIL TO THE VICTORS, THE WOLVERINES ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

The Wolverines' triumph saw them break the Big Ten record for most victories in a season, notching 15 wins. Additionally, they joined an elite group as the sixth team in Major College Football history to achieve a flawless 15-0 season or better.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Michigan Wolverines entered tonight's National Championship game in Houston with a chance to win their 1st title since their magical 1997 season Running back Donovan Edwards turned in a tremendous performance in the 1st half, running for a pair of touchdowns to give Michigan the advantage Blake Corum scored a pair of touchdowns himself in the second half that also featured a clutch interception from Mike Sainristil

Bottom Line: Hail To The Victors!

This will undoubtedly stand as one of the most memorable days in the life of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He has achieved what he returned to his beloved alma mater to do: win a national championship. For the first time since 1997, the Wolverines have claimed the pinnacle of college football!

Congratulations to the 2024 National Champion Michigan Wolverines, who are officially the leaders and the best!