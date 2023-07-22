Heisman Trophy winner believes Michigan Football will win the Natty in 2023

The 2023 Michigan Football season is generating unprecedented buzz, and with good reason! After dominating the Big Ten and earning consecutive College Football Playoff berths, the Maize and Blue are eyeing a grander prize—the elusive national championship. Former Heisman Trophy winner and FOX Sports analyst Mark Ingram has delivered a game-changing prediction: Jim Harbaugh‘s Wolverines are destined to seize the ultimate glory in the 2023-24 season.

With a potent roster, a powerful coaching staff, and a favorable schedule, Michigan football is locked and loaded to make history.

“You got Michigan, returning a quarterback, a double-headed monster at running back,” Ingram said. “14 starters on offense and defense,” Ingram said. “So are they the early season favorite? Go Blue? Jim Harbaugh and those boys up there? I think so. I kind of like returning starters…and Michigan, right now, I think (Michigan) the early favorite.”

Is Michigan the favorite to win the National Championship this season?



New @CFBONFOX analyst @markingramII has Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines as the team to beat 👀 pic.twitter.com/e9zU7Lxdxq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 22, 2023

Key Points

Mark Ingram, a FOX Sports analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner, confidently predicts Michigan Wolverines football as the 2023-24 national champion.

Michigan has not claimed a national title since their 1997 triumph, but with returning starters and a talented roster, the Wolverines are poised to break the dry spell.

Blake Corum and other Wolverines stars share the team's ambition for nothing less than a national title, setting the stage for a remarkable season.

Bottom Line – Destiny Awaits!

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, Wolverines fans are brimming with excitement and hope. The long-awaited national championship may be within their grasp, and Mark Ingram's endorsement is the fuel that fires their determination. Amidst the cheers and anticipation, the Wolverines must navigate through the challenges that lie ahead. Destiny awaits in this thrilling journey of Maize and Blue ambition. Go Blue, Go Wolverines!