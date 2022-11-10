How Aidan Hutchinson’s great-grandfather was connected to the Ford family

When Aidan Hutchinson found out that he was about to be selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, it was a very special moment for him and his family. Hutchinson, as you have certainly heard by now, grew up in the area, and when he was selected by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick, it just seemed like it was meant to be. But what you probably did not know is that Aidan Hutchinson’s great-grandfather was connected to the Ford Family.

How was Aidan Hutchinson’s great-grandfather connected to the Ford family?

On Thursday, The Players’ Tribune released a video showing Hutchinson, his mother, and his grandmother talking about his great-grandfather and World War II veteran, Joseph Bernardi.

During the interview, they talked about what Bernardi meant to the family and shared a story about his connection to the Ford family.

While part of the Merrill’s Marauders volunteer unit in Burma, Bernardi learned the art of cooking, and, believe it or not, he eventually became the personal chef for Henry Ford II.

Aidan Hutchinson is named after his great-grandfather

In case you did not know, Hutchinson’s full name is Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson, and he knows that it took hard work and “grit” to accomplish what he accomplished.

“I know it wasn’t an easy route for him,” Hutchinson said. “He built the foundation for our family, and he did it with a lot of hard work and a lot of grit.”

Check out the video below about Aidan Hutchinson’s great-grandfather.