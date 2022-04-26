How Detroit Lions can ‘shake up’ first round of 2022 NFL Draft

What will the Detroit Lions do when they are on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Embed from Getty Images

Well, according to Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, the Lions could shake up the first round of the draft by selecting QB Malik Willis out of Liberty.

Here is what Trapasso wrote:

Lions selecting Malik Willis with the second-overall pick: “If it happens, it’ll send off sirens on the quarterback market moving at a faster pace than just about everyone expected, and, of course, will push a non-quarterback down the board for the Texans at No. 3 overall.”

Nation, how would you feel about the Lions shaking up the first round by selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick?

NFL Draft Betting: Should We Bet the Chalk in the First-Round Pick Market?

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including some first-round pick odds for 48 players.

I aggregated some rankings and projected out odds for each player listed in order to find out where value exists.

Where might there be betting value? Let’s take a look.

Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).