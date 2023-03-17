How Graham Glasgow will impact the Detroit Lions offensive line

The Detroit Lions have signed Graham Glasgow, a fan-favorite, to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. Glasgow has played in 99 NFL games and he can play all three interior offensive line positions, which sets a high standard for his potential role in Detroit. With the loss of Evan Brown, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, Glasgow is his direct replacement and potentially an upgrade. He could be the Week 1 starter at right guard, depending on what the Lions decide to do with Halapoulivaati Vaitai, whose health and high cap hit pose challenges for the team.

Why it matters for Graham Glasgow and Detroit Lions

Glasgow's return to the Detroit Lions and his ability to play all three interior offensive line positions will add depth and stability to the team's offensive line.

Key Points

Glasgow has 91 career starts and can play all three interior offensive line positions.

He is potentially an upgrade from Evan Brown, who signed with the Seahawks

Glasgow could be the Week 1 starter at right guard, depending on Vaitai's status.

Vaitai's health and cap hit pose challenges for the team.

If Vaitai sticks around, there will likely be a training camp battle to determine who will be the Week 1 starter at right guard.

Big Picture: Glasgow's versatility and experience add depth and stability

Glasgow's return to the team and his ability to play all three interior offensive line positions will provide the Lions with much-needed depth and stability. This is especially important given the potential challenges posed by Vaitai's health and high cap hit. Glasgow's versatility gives the Lions more flexibility in their starting lineup and could prove crucial in their success for the upcoming season.

The Bottom Line – The Lions' offensive line will be NASTY!

Glasgow's return to the Lions is something we have been predicting for a long time, and the time has finally come. Glasgow never wanted to leave Detroit, and you can bet he is going to want to prove himself once again so that he can spend the rest of his career here. With the addition of Glasgow, who plays with a mean streak, you can bet the Lions' offensive line is going to be NASTY in 2023!