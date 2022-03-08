in Detroit Lions

If you are thinking about getting Detroit Lions season tickets, tomorrow is the day to do it

16 Views

2021 was a rough season for the Detroit Lions but despite going 3-13-1, there is a belief that the team took a step in the right direction and that they will take another step forward in 2022.

So, are you interested in purchasing season tickets for the upcoming Lions season?

If you are, the Lions say that Wednesday is the day to do it.

Here is the video the Lions released.

“Thinking about getting #Lions season tickets? Tomorrow’s the day to do it…stay tuned.”

