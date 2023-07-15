Isaiah Stewart says 17 wins are not who Detroit Pistons are

Isaiah Stewart has re-upped with the Detroit Pistons, agreeing to a four-year contract earlier this week that can reach up to $64 million with performance bonuses, and he and his teammates are out to prove that it's a new day for Detroit Basketball.

The Detroit Pistons view Stewart as a key piece of the lineup

Stewart averaged 11.3 points per game in 2022-23 while also averaging 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field.

Stewart says last season's 17 wins won't define the Pistons

Stewart sees his contract extension as validation of his own game and playing style, as well as that the team believes in him.

“For me, it means they believe in who I am,” he said in an ESPN interview this week. “A lot of guys, if not everyone on this team, respect who I am and what I'm about. I continue to wear that on my sleeve and come in every day and just work.”

The Pistons won a total of 17 games last season, but there were several contributing factors to the poor record, including being without Cade Cunningham for nearly the entire schedule.

“Just continue to see the bigger picture; we're not going to let 17 wins describe who we are and what we're trying to do here,” he said. “We're looking forward to next season, I feel like all the guys have been working hard this summer and I feel like it will show.”

Bottom Line

It's clear that Pistons GM Troy Weaver believes in Stewart and what he can bring to the team, hence his willingness to reward him with a hefty contract extension.

We are looking forward to seeing what the Pistons will be able to accomplish on the court in this upcoming season.