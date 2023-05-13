It took 1 day for Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker to become a leader

Hendon Hooker, the Detroit Lions‘ third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, wasted no time in making his presence felt during the rookie minicamp. Despite recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November, Hooker actively participated as much as he could in practice, adapting to the limitations imposed on him. He couldn't perform full dropbacks or throw during drills, but he made the most of it by working on footwork and engaging with his new teammates. It was evident that Hooker possessed natural leadership qualities, taking an active role between plays and drills, and building rapport with his fellow players.

Key Points

Hendon Hooker is already emerging as a leader for Detroit Lions

Hooker emphasized the importance of enjoying the process and building relationships with his teammates. He acknowledged the hard work they put in together and highlighted the significance of creating meaningful moments and memories. Despite the challenges he might face transitioning from a quarterback-friendly system at Tennessee, Hooker expressed confidence in his ability to adapt and make plays. He refuted the criticism of only reading half the field, asserting that his focus was on finding open receivers and putting his teammates in positions to succeed.

“We’re just taking a different route, just relax(ing),” Hooker said after Day 2 of Lions rookie minicamp. “So of the routes on air, it’s kind of tough, because I want to do things that I can’t really do right now. In terms of just speeding my feet up, putting a lot of pressure on that left leg, and trying to change directions that I can’t do right now.”

“I just enjoy being around my guys,” Hooker said. “We’re coming in here working hard every day, so why not have fun while doing it? Building those relationships, day-to-day, and creating moments and memories. That’s what it’s about.”

Hooker was eager the moment he was drafted

What stood out was Hooker's eagerness to dive into the playbook. Even before the end of draft night, he reached out to former Virginia Tech teammate and current Lions tight end James Mitchell, requesting common formations used by the team. Hooker recognized the importance of understanding the basics, such as alignments, before delving into more complex plays, protections, and concepts. This proactive approach demonstrated his commitment to learning and his determination to excel.

“He just gave me the formations. That’s where it starts,” Hooker said. “You’ve got to know where everyone aligns. Then the plays, the protections, and the concepts come after that. That’s just the basics. If you get those basics right, then everything else can kind of follow suit.”