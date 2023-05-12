Detroit Lions Sign Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Adding Versatility to Roster

The Detroit Lions make a strategic move by signing quarterback Hendon Hooker, infusing their roster with a versatile playmaker.

The Detroit Lions have bolstered their quarterback depth by signing Hendon Hooker, a promising talent from the 2023 Draft class. With a strong arm, mobility, and experience in a fast-paced offense, Hooker brings versatility to the Lions' roster. This signing holds significant implications for the team's offensive strategy and future development.

Why it matters: Hooker's Skill Set – A Strong Arm and Mobility

The Detroit Lions have taken a significant step towards solidifying their rookie class by officially signing three key players: quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, and wide receiver Antoine Green. As the first three draft picks from the 2023 selection, their signings mark an important milestone for the Lions and set the foundation for their future success.

Prior to the rookie minicamp weekend, Detroit unveiled the undrafted rookies who had been signed.

OL Brad Cecil – South Florida

WR Chase Cota – Oregon

LB Isaac Darkangelo – Illinois

DL Cory Durden – North Carolina State

OL Connor Galvin – Baylor

CB Steven Gilmore – Marshall

RB Mohamed Ibrahim – Minnesota

S Brandon Joseph – Notre Dame

QB Adrian Martinez – Kansas State

DL Zach Morton – Akron

LB Trevor Nowaske – Saginaw Valley State

DL Chris Smith – Notre Dame

OL Ryan Swoboda – Central Florida

CB Starling Thomas V – UAB

WR Keytaon Thompson – Virginia

Key Points:

Hendon Hooker was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, showcasing the team's belief in his potential as a quarterback.

Colby Sorsdal, drafted in the fifth round, adds depth and talent to the Lions' offensive line, bolstering their protection and blocking capabilities.

Antoine Green, the Lions' seventh-round pick, brings his skills as a wide receiver to the team, providing additional options in the passing game.

Hendon Hooker By The Numbers

Hendon Hooker is the third player from the Lions' 2023 Draft class to sign a rookie deal, highlighting the team's focus on securing young talent.

Hooker's 2021 and 2022 tape demonstrates his ability to excel in the intermediate and deep passing game while showcasing mobility and athleticism.

The Lions have also signed 15 undrafted free agents, indicating their commitment to identifying potential hidden gems and building depth across the roster.

School: Tennessee/Virginia Tech

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 217 pounds

Years active: 2017-22

Here are Hendon Hooker’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD 2018 (VT) 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 57 1 2019 (VT) 11 99 162 61.1 1,555 13 2 123 356 5 2020 (VT) 8 98 150 65.3 1,339 9 5 120 620 9 2021 (UT) 13 206 303 67.9 2,945 31 3 166 616 5 2022 (UT) 11 229 329 69.6 3,135 27 2 104 430 5 Career 49 632 944 66.9 8,974 80 12 517 2,079 25 via Hendon Hooker: College football career, stats, highlights, records | NCAA.com

The Addition of Hendon Hooker: Enhancing Quarterback Depth

The signing of Hendon Hooker reflects the Lions' intent to evolve their offensive approach. Hooker's experience in a fast-paced, no-huddle offense during his time at Tennessee aligns with the style preferred by general manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff. By adding Hooker to their roster, the Lions aim to maximize their offensive potential and create a dynamic attack that keeps opposing defenses off-balance.

Going Deeper: Stay tuned for updates on the progress of the Lions' 2023 draft class and their undrafted free-agent signings, as these players could play a vital role in the team's future success.

