It’s down to the wire – Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide 3/27

Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 3/27 includes two games with heavy implications for Hockeytown.

It was a disappointing result for the Detroit Red Wings last night against the Washington Capitals. Despite getting a point in the standings, the Capitals earned two thanks to their overtime victory and are now a full two points ahead of Detroit – with a game in hand. It will be a dogfight for the Red Wings to try and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, and there are two games to pay attention to this evening that carry implications for Detroit.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators

The Sabres were among the teams in the Atlantic Division anticipated to make significant strides forward, but various factors have hindered their progress. Currently, with 73 points, they have the opportunity to narrow the gap to just three points behind the Red Wings tonight. Facing a struggling Ottawa Senators team, who, like the Sabres, were expected to make significant improvements but have fallen short, presents an opportunity for Buffalo to gain ground in the standings.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning, barring a slump akin to the Red Wings’ struggles in the first two weeks of March, have largely distanced themselves from Detroit in the standings. Tonight, they have an opportunity to widen the gap even further by facing the Boston Bruins, the current top team in the Atlantic Division. Currently, the Lightning hold a seven-point lead over Detroit, potentially increasing to nine if they secure a victory tonight.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings dropped their game against the Washington Capitals, falling two points out of a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide includes games tonight, as both the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning are in action with both games carrying implications for the Red Wings Things will not get easier for Detroit, and they have no choice but to win moving out if they want to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Bottom Line: Is it too late for the Red Wings?

Last night’s game ended in disappointment for the Red Wings, as they missed out on a crucial opportunity to secure two much-needed points in the standings. Currently, they trail the Capitals by just two points for the final spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, making every game crucial from here on out.

Tomorrow’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes has taken on added significance, particularly given Carolina’s strong performance this season. The Red Wings undoubtedly have their work cut out for them as they strive to keep their playoff hopes alive.