fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

0
The Detroit Lions sign a No. 3 quarterback for 2024.

Breaking: Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds inks 2-year, 14M deal

0
Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds has moved on, contract details and more inside.

Dan Campbell reveals potential position change for Brian Branch in 2024

0
Dan Campbell reveals where Brian Branch could play this coming season.
Paul Tyler

It’s down to the wire – Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide 3/27

Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 3/27 includes two games with heavy implications for Hockeytown.

It was a disappointing result for the Detroit Red Wings last night against the Washington Capitals. Despite getting a point in the standings, the Capitals earned two thanks to their overtime victory and are now a full two points ahead of Detroit – with a game in hand. It will be a dogfight for the Red Wings to try and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, and there are two games to pay attention to this evening that carry implications for Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings rooting guide

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators

The Sabres were among the teams in the Atlantic Division anticipated to make significant strides forward, but various factors have hindered their progress. Currently, with 73 points, they have the opportunity to narrow the gap to just three points behind the Red Wings tonight. Facing a struggling Ottawa Senators team, who, like the Sabres, were expected to make significant improvements but have fallen short, presents an opportunity for Buffalo to gain ground in the standings.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning, barring a slump akin to the Red Wings’ struggles in the first two weeks of March, have largely distanced themselves from Detroit in the standings. Tonight, they have an opportunity to widen the gap even further by facing the Boston Bruins, the current top team in the Atlantic Division. Currently, the Lightning hold a seven-point lead over Detroit, potentially increasing to nine if they secure a victory tonight.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings dropped their game against the Washington Capitals, falling two points out of a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot
  2. Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide includes games tonight, as both the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning are in action with both games carrying implications for the Red Wings
  3. Things will not get easier for Detroit, and they have no choice but to win moving out if they want to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Red Wings suffer

Bottom Line: Is it too late for the Red Wings?

Last night’s game ended in disappointment for the Red Wings, as they missed out on a crucial opportunity to secure two much-needed points in the standings. Currently, they trail the Capitals by just two points for the final spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, making every game crucial from here on out.

Tomorrow’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes has taken on added significance, particularly given Carolina’s strong performance this season. The Red Wings undoubtedly have their work cut out for them as they strive to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Newsletter

Don't miss

U of M

Jim Harbaugh RAVES about J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day at Michigan

0
J.J. McCarthy's Pro Day was one Jim Harbaugh may never forget.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Considering Moving Practice Facility from Allen Park

0
Detroit Lions Considering Moving Practice Facility to the Motor City
Red Wings News Reports

Moritz Seider’s First Pro Fight Energizes Red Wings vs. Predators, But It’s Not Enough

0
Moritz Seider's first fight comes against Filip Forsberg, but it's not enough to help the team win. Can the Red Wings secure their playoff spot?
U of M

J.J. McCarthy Proves Why He Should Be QB1 in the 2024 NFL Draft [Video]

0
Watch as J.J. McCarthy proves why he is the real deal.
NFL News Reports

Kansas City Chiefs trade L’Jarius Sneed to Tennessee Titans

0
The Kansas City Chiefs trade L'Jarius Sneed for minimal compensation.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Detroit Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

Paul Tyler -
The Detroit Lions sign a No. 3 quarterback for 2024.
Read more

Breaking: Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds inks 2-year, 14M deal

Jeff Bilbrey -
Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds has moved on, contract details and more inside.
Read more

Dan Campbell reveals potential position change for Brian Branch in 2024

W.G. Brady -
Dan Campbell reveals where Brian Branch could play this coming season.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.