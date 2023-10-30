Jack Harlow to Headline Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

On Thanksgiving Day 2023, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, and you can bet the stadium will be rocking as the Lions are FINALLY one of the top contenders in the NFC. Prior to the Lions' Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Performance was officially announced.

Who Will Perform at the 2023 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show?

The Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show performance has been announced, and 6X GRAMMY-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow will headline the performance at Ford Field. Country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem prior to the game, which will kick off on FOX at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Jack Harlow, the acclaimed rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has solidified his status as a music luminary with a string of achievements. With six GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 10 billion career streams, Harlow's impact is undeniable. His debut album, “THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY,” released in December 2020, featured the chart-topping global hit “WHATS POPPIN” and garnered critical acclaim. In May 2022, his sophomore album, “COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU,” included the Platinum-certified lead single “Nail Tech” and the #1 Billboard hit “First Class.”

He's graced numerous magazine covers, showcased his dynamic live performances on various TV shows, and demonstrated his commitment to Louisville, KY, by launching The Jack Harlow Foundation in May 2023. Additionally, he made his big-screen debut in the ‘White Men Can't Jump' remake.

