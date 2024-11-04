Jahmyr Gibbs Breaks NFL Record As Lions Take Down Packers

In a thrilling matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs made history, becoming the first player in NFL history to average 5.0 yards per carry over seven consecutive games with at least ten rushing attempts. This impressive feat came as the Lions secured a solid 24-14 victory, further solidifying their status as the favorites in the NFC.

Record-Setting Performance

Gibbs has been on a remarkable tear, and his performance against the Packers was no exception. He rushed for 65 yards on just 11 attempts, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry while finding the end zone once. This added to his growing list of accomplishments over the last seven games, where he has consistently delivered strong performances.

Jahmyr Gibbs' Recent Game Stats:

November 3 vs. Packers: 11 ATT, 65 YDS, 5.9 AVG, 1 TD

11 ATT, 65 YDS, 5.9 AVG, 1 TD October 27 vs. Titans: 11 ATT, 127 YDS, 11.5 AVG, 1 TD

11 ATT, 127 YDS, 11.5 AVG, 1 TD October 20 at Vikings: 15 ATT, 116 YDS, 7.7 AVG, 2 TD

15 ATT, 116 YDS, 7.7 AVG, 2 TD October 13 at Cowboys: 12 ATT, 63 YDS, 5.2 AVG, 0 TD

12 ATT, 63 YDS, 5.2 AVG, 0 TD September 30 vs. Seahawks: 14 ATT, 78 YDS, 5.6 AVG, 2 TD

14 ATT, 78 YDS, 5.6 AVG, 2 TD September 22 at Cardinals: 16 ATT, 83 YDS, 5.2 AVG, 0 TD

16 ATT, 83 YDS, 5.2 AVG, 0 TD September 15 vs. Buccaneers: 13 ATT, 84 YDS, 6.5 AVG, 0 TD

As of now, Gibbs has accumulated 656 rushing yards this season, boasting an impressive average of 6.4 yards per carry. His explosive style of play and ability to break tackles have made him a dynamic threat in the Lions' offense.

The Road Ahead

The victory over the Packers not only highlighted Gibbs' exceptional talent but also demonstrated the Lions' potential as serious contenders in the league. With a record of 7-1, they are sitting atop the NFC, and Gibbs’ contributions will be crucial as they continue to push for playoff success.

As the Lions look to maintain their momentum, fans can expect more exciting performances from Gibbs. His record-breaking achievement serves as a reminder of the bright future ahead for this young running back and the entire Lions organization. With players like Gibbs leading the charge, the sky's the limit for Detroit this season.