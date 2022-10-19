Detroit Pistons News

Jalen Duren sets Detroit Pistons record in NBA debut

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Jalen Duren Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren may only be 18 years old, but it sure did not seem like it on Wednesday night as he made his NBA debut against the Orlando Magic.

During the Pistons’ Opening Night win over the Magic, Duren set a franchise record.

What record did Jalen Duren set in his debut?

Duren played a heck of a first game in the NBA as he scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, as the Pistons held on to beat the Magic 113-109 at Little Caesars Arena.

By scoring double digits and grabbing double-digit rebounds, Duren, who is 18 years, and 335 days old, became the youngest Pistons player ever to record a double-double.

Duren put a couple of Magic players on posters

Duren also had a couple of highlight plays on Wednesday as he put multiple Magic players on posters.

Check them out.

Folks, this kid plays with high energy and is fits in perfectly with this Detroit Pistons squad!

