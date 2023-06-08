Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Jameson Williams continues to drop passes for Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams possesses a tremendous athletic ability that hints at his potential to become a dominant player in the NFL. However, his ongoing struggle with dropping passes has become a cause for concern. This issue has persisted from his college days at Alabama and has continued during his brief tenure with the Lions, as evident in a recent minicamp practice.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions Jared Goff

Key Points

  • Jameson Williams continues to struggle with dropping passes, an issue he faced during his time at Alabama.
  • Multiple significant drops occurred during a recent Detroit Lions minicamp practice.
  • Williams missed a potential touchdown catch due to poor ball control.
  • Consistency in catching is a crucial aspect for Williams to unlock his full potential.
  • Williams will face a six-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Jameson Williams continues to drop passes for Detroit Lions

Reports indicate that Williams had multiple significant drops during the session, including a potential touchdown catch.

- Advertisement -

“Then Jameson Williams broke wide open in the end zone against Cameron Sutton, but he attempted to catch the ball—which was thrown slightly behind him—with his body, and the ball bounced off his shoulder and fell incomplete. It was one of two significant drops from Williams on the day.”

These drops highlight the need for Williams to address his catching technique and improve his reliability on the field. It is worth noting that Williams will also serve a six-game suspension at the beginning of the 2023 season due to a violation of the NFL's (stupid) gambling policy.

Bottom Line – Catching Excellence: A Must-Have Skill

With a six-game suspension awaiting him at the start of the season, Williams must utilize this time to hone his skills, address his weaknesses, and demonstrate his commitment to improvement. The road ahead requires discipline, perseverance, and the determination to become a dependable receiver. If Williams can rectify his catching issues, he has the potential to become a key asset for the Lions' offense and contribute significantly to their success.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Taylor Decker says Detroit Lions have enough talent for 3 offensive lines
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Taylor Decker says Detroit Lions have enough talent for 3 offensive lines

Taylor Decker absolutely loves where the Detroit Lions stand heading into the summer.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.