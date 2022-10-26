Jameson Williams out at least another month for Detroit Lions

After the Detroit Lions traded up to select Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he planned to be fully recovered and ready to suit up for the start of training camp. Well, we are now approaching Halloween, and Williams still has not suited up for the Lions. Prior to the start of the season, we predicted Williams would make his debut in Week 7, and we later moved that prediction back to Week 9. According to head coach Dan Campbell, Williams won’t play for at least another month, which means probably sometime in December.

What did Dan Campbell say about when Jameson Williams will make his debut?

On Wednesday, Campbell spoke to the media and he gave the following update on rookie wide receiver, Jameson Williams.

“He’s put together a pretty good month, a real good month,” Campbell said before practice. “And so, we feel like we’re going to have him before this season is out. It’s hard to say when that is going to be. I would say, at least probably another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done. We’re not going to let that affect us. When he’s ready, then we’ll get him up and ready to go. But we don’t want to press that just because we have a number of injuries in the receiver room.” Featured Videos

On the bright side, Amon-Ra St. Brown is trending in the right direction after being placed in concussion protocol, and D’Andre Swift is on pace to play in Week 8.

“Saint is moving around a lot,” Campbell told reporters. “He’s good. He’ll be out there running around today.”

Swift practiced fully on Wednesday, which is a great sign because he has not practiced a full week since Week 1.