Lions Notes

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown crack 2023 NFL Top 100 List

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made an impressive stride this year as two of their key players have been honored with spots on the prestigious NFL Top 100 Players list, a ranking curated by their own NFL peers. After defensive end Aidan Hutchinson secured a spot at No. 88, the Lions' Nation waited in anticipation to see if any other Lions would follow his lead. As the ranking unfolded, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff did not disappoint.

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown crack Top 100 List

St. Brown, with his splendid performance in his second season, which included 106 receptions, 1,161 yards, and six touchdowns, found himself placed at No. 67. Goff, meanwhile, reentered the top 100 list after a two-year hiatus, landing at No. 66, which just so happens to be ahead of Lamar Jackson. His 2022 stats were nothing short of impressive, with 4,438 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, a 65% completion rate, and a 99.3 passer rating.

Key Points

  • St. Brown secures his debut on the NFL Top 100 list.
  • Goff reenters the top 100 list after an impressive 2022 performance.
  • Aidan Hutchinson was the first Lion to feature on the list, positioned at No. 88.
  • Goff's streak of no interceptions coincided with the Lions' end-season winning run.

Bottom Line – Lions' Stars Align in the NFL Sky

In the grand cosmos of NFL talent, Goff and St. Brown have emerged as shining stars. Their inclusion in the NFL's Top 100 Players list stands as proof of their hard work, dedication, and undying commitment to the game. With these stars leading the pack, the Lions' future is looking increasingly bright. Watch out, NFL – the Lions aren't just on the prowl; they're ready to pounce.

