Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions ‘Missed their window’

Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions have been passed by the Green Bay Packers and that they have missed their Super Bowl window.

Carlton Davis III is fired up to have Detroit Lions fans on his side

New Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III is fired up that the fans in Detroit will now be on his side.

Snacks Harrison recruits Quandre Diggs to Detroit Lions

As Snacks Harrison recruits Quandre Diggs to the Detroit Lions, many are talking about whether or not the reunion will happen.
W.G. Brady

Jared Goff’s Fiance Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow [Video]

Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow

In a playful twist that has caught the attention of Detroit Lions fans, Christen Harper, the fiancée of quarterback Jared Goff, took to Instagram with a cheeky challenge. On Friday, Harper posted a video to her Instagram Story that showcased her impressive skills as she snapped the ball to Goff during a practice session. The clip concluded with Goff completing a long pass, but it was Harper’s caption that stole the show.

A Playful Challenge

“Coming for you, Frank Ragnow,” Harper wrote, playfully throwing down the gauntlet to the Lions‘ Pro Bowl center. While Ragnow is known for his prowess on the field, Harper, a swimsuit model, is making a lighthearted bid for his position. The video quickly became a talking point among fans, sparking laughter and speculation about Harper’s potential as a center in the NFL.

  • Christen Harper, fiancée of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, posted a video showing her snapping the ball to Goff.
  • Harper playfully captioned the video with “Coming for you, Frank Ragnow,” challenging the Lions‘ Pro Bowl center.
  • The lighthearted banter has entertained Lions fans and added some off-season humor to the team’s activities.
The Bottom Line: A Touch of Humor

Ragnow, known for his competitive spirit, has yet to respond to Harper’s playful challenge. However, the friendly banter has added a touch of humor to the Lions‘ off-season activities. As for Harper, her foray into football has certainly caught the eye of fans, and who knows, maybe we’ll see her on the field in some capacity in the future. For now, though, it’s all in good fun as the Lions community enjoys this lighthearted moment.

W.G. Brady
