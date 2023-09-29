Jared Goff claps back at Ryan Fitzpatrick for pre-game comment [Video]

In the world of sports and entertainment, where words can carry as much weight as actions, a seemingly harmless comment can turn into a headline-grabbing moment. Such was the case when former NFL quarterback turned Amazon Prime show pundit, Ryan Fitzpatrick, made a cheeky remark about Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. During a pre-game show, Fitzpatrick casually labeled Goff as a “poor man's Matt Ryan.” This comment caught the attention of Goff, who responded in a humorous yet assertive manner after his team's impressive victory against the Packers.

What Did Jared Goff Say?

Following the game, Goff clapped back at Fitzpatrick for his pre-game comments.

“I Hope it’s up to your standards,” Goff directed at Fitzpatrick. “I didn’t know I was a poor man’s anything, but it’s okay.”

Jared Goff responds to Ryan Fitzpatrick's comment on a pre-game show. Fitzpatrick called Goff a “poor man's Matt Ryan.” Goff humorously retorts after the Lions' win, adding praise for Matt Ryan.

Bottom Line – A Lesson in Sportsmanship and Wit

In a world that often takes sports a bit too seriously, it's refreshing to see athletes and pundits engage in playful banter. It reminds us that beyond the touchdowns and tackles, there are individuals with their own unique personalities and senses of humor. So, while the comment may have been a playful jab, it ultimately highlights the camaraderie and sportsmanship that make sports an enduring source of entertainment.