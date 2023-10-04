Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jared Goff leaks Jameson Williams’ status for Week 5

Find out what Jared Goff had to say about Jameson Williams' status for the Detroit Lions Week 5 matchup vs. the Panthers.

The Detroit Lions have been eagerly awaiting the return of receiver Jameson Williams, who was recently reinstated by the NFL following a suspension related to the league's gambling policy. His comeback sparked excitement among Lions fans, who were curious about his availability and role in the upcoming game against the Panthers. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Lions QB Jared Goff leaked Jamo's status for Week 5.

Why it Matters: Clarity on Jameson Williams' Role

Dan Campbell's earlier statement, including the conditional “if” when discussing Williams' playing time, left many fans speculating. However, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has now provided clarity by affirming that Jameson Williams will indeed be part of the action against the Panthers. While specifics remain unknown, Goff's statement suggests that Williams will be on a snap count, signifying his limited but valuable involvement.

Goff told reporters that Jamo will play in Week 5 “to some extent.”

Bottom Line: A Welcome Return

As Jameson Williams returns to practice as a full participant, anticipation builds for his role in Sunday's game. While the extent of his participation may be controlled, his presence alone is a welcome addition to the Lions' roster. Fans can look forward to seeing him back in action and making an impact on the field, enhancing the team's chances of success in Week 5.

