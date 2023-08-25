Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jared Goff says he’s entering his prime heading into 2023 season

Jared Goff says he's entering his prime as he enters the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions. How long do you think he will be the Lions QB?

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for an electric season, with their star quarterback, Jared Goff, feeling more invigorated than ever. As he recently shared with ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Goff believes he's entering the best phase of his career. With a strengthened physique and newfound wisdom, he exudes the confidence of a seasoned quarterback. The Lions are pinning their hopes on him, aiming to surpass this season's expectations.

What did Jared Goff Say?

Goff acknowledges the franchise's history – it has been decades since their last playoff victory or division title. But this acknowledgment isn't a burden. Goff and the Lions of 2023 are bent on creating a new history, one that encapsulates their dedication, grit, and hunger for success.

“I hope to be describing it as entering my prime,” Goff said. “I feel like I am playing as well as I've ever played. Physically, I'm as strong as I'm going to be for the next five to seven years. I feel good. I feel I'm entering a point in my career where I have a good grasp of everything we're doing. I feel like I'm becoming that veteran quarterback that you always grew up watching.”

“I have a sense of the history. It's important for us, but it doesn't weigh on us. It is part of the history of this organization, but our team is a different team than last year's and the previous 30 years. We are focused on what we can do every day and getting better. Certainly, we see that in the building. That's our goal. Win the division, get in the playoffs, get in the dance and see what we can do from there.”

The Bottom Line – A Roaring Comeback?

As the 2023 season beckons, all eyes will be on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Will they rewrite history? Or will the weight of expectations and past failures pull them down? Only time will tell. But one thing's certain: With Goff's belief in his prime and the Lions' unwavering focus, they've got the makings of a narrative that could inspire for years to come.

