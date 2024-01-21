Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jared Goff throws absolute DIME to Amon-Ra St. Brown for HUGE touchdown [Video]

After a slow start to the game, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has found his groove. Just after the Lions took a 24-17 lead after Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 31-yard run, they forced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to punt, getting the ball back once again. The Lions offense proceeded to march down the field and score another touchdown when Goff connected with his favorite target, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Take a look as Goff throws an absolute dime to St. Brown to put the Lions up by two scores.

Including the next possession, Goff is currently 30-of-43 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. St. Brown has eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

