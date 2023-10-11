Jared Goff weighs in on Jameson Williams ‘drop issues’

In the world of professional football, the dynamic between a quarterback and his wide receiver is a crucial narrative. It can define the success of an offense and the potential of a team. Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff recently shared his perspective on the challenges and opportunities surrounding Jameson Williams, a talented wide receiver who's captured both attention and scrutiny.

The Tale of Jameson Williams' Early Season Struggles

Early in his second season with the Lions, Jameson Williams faced a moment that summarized his journey thus far. He showcased impeccable route running, created separation, and positioned himself perfectly for a pass from Jared Goff. But when the ball sailed through his hands, it brought to the forefront a recurring concern—drops. Williams, a first-round pick, had been expected to demonstrate sure-handedness, but his early-season drops have raised questions.

Goff's Unwavering Trust in Williams

Jared Goff's perspective on the matter provides valuable insight. During a recent interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Goff emphasized that no player, including Williams, is immune to drops. It's an inherent part of the game, a challenge that every receiver faces at some point. What sets Williams apart is his unwavering determination. Goff asserted that he will continue to target Williams as long as the wide receiver keeps getting open. Drops won't deter him from having faith in his target.

“It’s not like he’s the first guy in the history of football to have a drop,” Goff said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “It’s going to happen and just come back the next play. It’s not going to deter me from throwing him the ball. It never will. As long as he keeps getting himself open, I'm going to keep delivering him the ball and he’ll make those plays.”

The Big Picture: Nurturing the Partnership

Beyond the individual struggles, the larger picture is one of partnership and potential. Jameson Williams' early setbacks, including a gambling suspension and injury history, necessitated a warm-up process. However, the Lions' optimism remains high. Goff's acknowledgment of Williams' growth in practice reflects the trust and chemistry developing between the quarterback and the receiver.

“He was off for the last four weeks, he wasn’t around, so there’s going to be bit of a warm-up process for him, which is fine,” said Goff. “We know that, and he’s doing a great job every day in the building. I thought the last week of practice was one of the best weeks of practice I’ve seen from him. He just keeps getting better. It’s exciting, it’s really exciting. His full potential is really high and the sky’s the limit for him. Just keep working him in and hopefully as time goes on, his workload gets more and more.”

“To be honest, his blocking was tremendous. I know that’s not a stat you see from receivers, but he sprung some of those runs both early and late in the game. He loves blocking and he’s good at it, and that’s a good sign from a receiver, a guy that enjoys it and wants to see his running backs do their thing,” said Goff.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff acknowledges the challenges faced by Jameson Williams, including early-season drops. Goff's unwavering trust in Williams's potential is a central theme. The partnership between Goff and Williams is a work in progress, with promise for the future.

Bottom Line: Excitement for the Future

The journey of Jared Goff and Jameson Williams is an ongoing narrative. It's not solely about the drops or the early-season challenges but the promise they hold. Goff's commitment to making this partnership work, combined with Williams' budding potential, paints an exciting future for the Detroit Lions. As Goff aptly puts it, the sky's the limit for Williams, and there's much to look forward to.