Javier Baez allows Detroit Tigers to exhale in 9-0 win over Athletics

Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers delivered an emphatic 9-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon, allowing them to put aside the frustration of their previous losses. After being held scoreless for the first 17 innings of the series, the Tigers' offense exploded against Athletics' left-handed starter Hogan Harris, who struggled to contain their hitting onslaught. A.J. Hinch credited Baez's clutch two-out base hit in the first inning for setting the tone and providing a much-needed exhale for the team.

Javier Baez allows Tigers to exhale in 9-0 win over Athletics

Baez, who had been struggling in 0-2 counts, delivered a standout performance with three hits, a walk, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

“We all settled down a little bit after Javy's two-out base hit in the first inning,” A.J. Hinch said. “There is something about a two-out hit at the beginning of the game, it just sort of lets everybody exhale. Especially after how the last couple of nights had gone offensively.”

Lorenzen shines in final start before All-Star break

Meanwhile, Tigers All-Star representative Michael Lorenzen shone on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings with four strikeouts. The win not only offered relief but also boosted the team's confidence heading into the All-Star break.

“I feel like I'm going into the break with more confidence than I've ever had,” Lorenzen said. “After the Rockies outing, it was like, ‘I have to get better.' I feel like in short time we did, so I'm feeling really confident going into the second half and the All-Star Game.”

“We wanted him to finish on such a good note going into the All-Star break,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We had it perfectly aligned of how we could go about (that) with the way their lineup was.”

Key Points

The Tigers secured a decisive 9-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics, bouncing back from frustrating losses.

The offense broke out after being held scoreless for the first 17 innings of the series.

Baez's two-out base hit in the first inning provided a crucial spark for the Tigers, allowing them to exhale and regain momentum.

Michael Lorenzen, the Tigers' All-Star representative, pitched five scoreless innings with four strikeouts, further contributing to the team's dominant performance.

The win not only provided immediate relief but also boosted the team's confidence heading into the All-Star break and the second half of the season.

Bottom Line: Detroit Tigers Roar Loudly

Javier Baez's first-inning heroics, coupled with Michael Lorenzen's stellar pitching, propelled the team to a resounding win and helped them overcome the frustrations of previous losses. As they move closer to the All-Star break, the Tigers have an opportunity to recharge, regroup, and build upon this victory to continue their quest for success in the second half of the season. With that being said, the Tigers have a lot of work to do if they want to truly right the ship.