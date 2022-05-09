Javier Baez and A.J. Hinch get into profanity laced tirade with umpire [Video]

Absolutely nothing is going right for the Detroit Tigers right now. They once again failed to reach the scoresheet in tonight’s game, falling to the Oakland Athletics and their barely-above $30 million total payroll by a 2-0 final score. With the setback, Detroit drops to an astonishing 8-20 so far in 2022. They’ve also scored the fewest runs in the American League.

Tigers Need to Shake Things Up

However, there were at least a few fireworks tonight at Comerica Park. Both Javier Baez and manager A.J. Hinch were tossed out of the game in the 9th inning by umpire Nick Mahrley after a called third strike on the outside corner. Baez immediately began arguing with Mahrley and was joined soon afterward by Hinch.

Ump show happening in Detroit right now! This is ridiculous. Javy Baez has been ejected. AJ Hinch was ejected. And the first called strike on Miggy was BRUTAL and he stared him down after calling it pic.twitter.com/L1e8kT6SxC — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 10, 2022

Both would be tossed from the game in short order, but that didn’t stop their protest. Take a look below, and be forwarded, the microphones picked up plenty of NSFW language.

"You don't give a fuck" Javy Baez and AJ Hinch were both ejected after arguing a third strike call pic.twitter.com/RjuYwVzfiF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 10, 2022

The Tigers and A’s will play a doubleheader tomorrow at Comerica Park, with the first game slated to start at 1:10 PM EST.

