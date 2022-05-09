in Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez and A.J. Hinch get into profanity laced tirade with umpire [Video]

Both Baez and Hinch erupted in the 9th inning.

Absolutely nothing is going right for the Detroit Tigers right now. They once again failed to reach the scoresheet in tonight’s game, falling to the Oakland Athletics and their barely-above $30 million total payroll by a 2-0 final score. With the setback, Detroit drops to an astonishing 8-20 so far in 2022. They’ve also scored the fewest runs in the American League.

Tigers Need to Shake Things Up x
However, there were at least a few fireworks tonight at Comerica Park. Both Javier Baez and manager A.J. Hinch were tossed out of the game in the 9th inning by umpire Nick Mahrley after a called third strike on the outside corner. Baez immediately began arguing with Mahrley and was joined soon afterward by Hinch.

Both would be tossed from the game in short order, but that didn’t stop their protest. Take a look below, and be forwarded, the microphones picked up plenty of NSFW language.

The Tigers and A’s will play a doubleheader tomorrow at Comerica Park, with the first game slated to start at 1:10 PM EST.

