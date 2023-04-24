Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez was forced to sit out Sunday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles after injuring his finger the day before. Prior to Sunday's game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch explained that he expected Baez to be ready to go for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers and that is exactly the case. Prior to Monday's game, Baez spoke to reporters and he was in a joking mood.

Javier Baez has funny reason for not wanting to show injured finger

Baez spoke to the media before Monday's game, and when asked about the injury that held him out of Sunday's loss to the Orioles, he had a funny response.

“I don't want to show it to you,” Báez said. “It's the middle one.”

“It's fine,” he said.

Bottom Line: The Tigers need Javier Baez to do his thing

The Tigers have had trouble scoring runs, and getting Baez back in the lineup is a welcome addition. Baez got off to a very slow start to the season but he has amped things up lately, including picking up at least one hit in eight consecutive games in which he has had an at-bat (he did not have an at-bat on Saturday before he injured his finger). On the season, he is now batting .203 with zero home runs and eight RBIs.