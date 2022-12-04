Jim Harbaugh addresses latest NFL rumors

Harbaugh just addressed the rumors about him returning to the NFL

Some Harbaugh to the NFL rumors came out this morning

On Saturday, at the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their second-consecutive Big Ten Championship and the first 13-0 start to a season in school history. On Sunday morning, a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero surfaced saying sources of theirs have indicated that NFL teams have started doing their homework on Harbaugh. Well, Harbaugh has just responded to the latest NFL rumors floating around.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about the latest NFL rumors?

Just moments ago, Harbaugh addressed the latest rumors floating around about his potential return to the NFL, and here is what he had to say.

“I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023,” Harbaugh said.

As firm of a shutdown as he’s given on this. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 5, 2022

Well, that should pretty much shut down the Harbaugh to the NFL rumors for the rest of the season, right?

Probably not, but at least we know where he stands on the situation as of December 4.