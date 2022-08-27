According to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Cade McNamara will be the starting quarterback when Michigan takes on Colorado State next Saturday. That being said, Harbaugh also said that J.J. McCarthy will start the second game of the season when the Wolverines host Hawaii at the Big House.

Harbaugh broke the news via “In the Trenches,” a Michigan Athletics podcast.

Jim Harbaugh makes huge announcement regarding Michigan QB battle

Here is what Jim Harbaugh had to say about his decision to start Cade McNamara against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy against Hawaii.

“Both quarterbacks have played great – done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job,” Harbaugh said. “Coming out of camp, I just feel like we have two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center. It’s a great thing for our team but there’s only one ball and only one quarterback can be out there at a time.

“So we’re not ready to say who that starting quarterback is, but the decision that we have made is Cade McNamara will start the opener against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthv will start the second ball game against Hawaii, and then after week two we will make a decision going into week three on the starter and backup.”

“In totality, it’s neck and neck, you know, as far as what they’ve done in practice,” Harbaugh said. “So you need to see it in the game. Because that’s where it really separates. Points per drive is is the thing that you look the closest at. But the situations is redzone efficiency, two minute efficiency, third down efficiency.

“And that really needs, in my opinion, to be played out in the ball games. You know, for who is the best who is the quarterback that’s gonna give us the best opportunity, by the time we get to get that third game, fourth game. Both both are considered starters here. And that’s it. What’s the the only motive? The only intent is what’s best for the 2022 Michigan football team.”

Nation, do you think this is a good idea from Jim Harbaugh?

