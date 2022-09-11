On Saturday night, Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines took the field against Hawaii and there was a buzz in the air as everyone awaited J.J. McCarthy‘s first college start.

As you have heard by now, Harbaugh announced before the season that Michigan’s QB competition was going to extend for at least a couple of weeks as Cade McNamara would start the season-opener against Colorado State and McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii.

After McNamara struggled against Colorado State and McCarthy was electric, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Harbaugh would eventually name J.J. as the starter moving forward.

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan’s starting QB for Week 3

Well, J.J. McCarthy had his shot on Saturday against Hawaii and he made the best of it as he was nearly perfect as he completed 11 of 12 passes (the only incompletion was a drop by Ronnie Bell) for 229 yards and three touchdowns, while carrying the ball once for 16 yards.

Following the game, Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters and he announced that McCarthy would be the starter for the Wolverines’ Week 3 matchup vs. Connecticut.

“Yeah, J.J., he had a near flawless performance,” Harbaugh said. “11-for-12, and then one was dropped. That was tough to do. It’s tough to do any day of the week in practice. I thought he had a great game. He was playing really well. We’ll start J.J. next week.”

When asked if McCarthy had earned the starting job, Harbaugh did not hesitate.

“Yeah, by merit, he’s earned that,” Harbaugh said. “By performance. By merit.”

Now, keep in mind that Harbaugh can do whatever he wants on a week-to-week basis but for now, J.J.McCarthy will be the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines.