Blue Jays vs Tigers May 23: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Game Predictions, and Insights

The upcoming game at Comerica Park promises to be an exciting matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers (23-26) are looking to bounce back after being swept by the Kansas City Royals, while the Blue Jays (22-26) hope to build on their strong performance against the Chicago White Sox. Both teams are eager to improve their standings, making this opening game of a four-game series one to watch.

How to Watch

Location : Comerica Park

: Comerica Park Date : Thursday, May 23, 2024

: Thursday, May 23, 2024 Time : 6:40 PM

: 6:40 PM TV : Bally Sports Detroit

: Bally Sports Detroit Online Streaming : ESPN+, MLB.TV

: ESPN+, MLB.TV Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds

Spread : Tigers -101; Blue Jays -116

: Tigers -101; Blue Jays -116 Money Line : Tigers -101; Blue Jays -116

: Tigers -101; Blue Jays -116 Over/Under : 7.5

: 7.5 Odds found at PickDawgz

Blue Jays vs Tigers Injury Notes

Blue Jays RP Chad Green (shoulder) is potentially in line to rejoin the Toronto bullpen this weekend.

(shoulder) is potentially in line to rejoin the Toronto bullpen this weekend. Tigers SP Kenta Maeda (illness) could rejoin the rotation Saturday or Sunday.

(illness) could rejoin the rotation Saturday or Sunday. SP Reese Olson (hip) is on track to make his scheduled start this weekend.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Predictions

Choosing between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays is challenging, but with Jack Flaherty (1-3, 3.79 ERA) pitching for Detroit, they have a good chance. Flaherty’s recent strong performances and the team’s potential to overcome their offensive struggles suggest the Tigers might edge out the Blue Jays. Meanwhile, Toronto relies on Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.89 ERA) to deliver on the mound. Although it’s a tough call, I’m leaning towards a narrow win for the Tigers.

More

The series at Comerica Park holds particular interest beyond the current season’s stats. For example, fans should keep an eye on Spencer Torkelson, who has consistently brought in runs against the Blue Jays at home. Additionally, news from the bullpen indicates potential returns, with Chad Green edging closer to bolstering the Blue Jays’ pitching staff, and Kenta Maeda slated for a possible weekend comeback for the Tigers. This series could very well set the tone for both teams as they navigate the middle stretch of the season.

Total Runs Facts

Sixteen of the Blue Jays’ last 17 road games against AL Central opponents have gone UNDER the total runs line.

Seven of the Tigers’ last eight games against American League opponents have gone OVER the total runs line.

The ‘Inning 1 UNDER 0.5 runs’ market has hit in each of the Blue Jays’ last six games against American League opponents.

The ‘Inning 1 UNDER 0.5 runs’ market has hit in each of the Tigers’ last four night games at Comerica Park.

Detroit Tigers Player Prop Facts

Mark Canha has hit a home run in three of his last seven appearances against the Blue Jays after playing the previous day.

has hit a home run in three of his last seven appearances against the Blue Jays after playing the previous day. Spencer Torkelson has recorded an RBI in each of the Tigers’ last three games against the Blue Jays at Comerica Park.

Kerry Carpenter has scored at least one run in four of his last five home appearances.

has scored at least one run in four of his last five home appearances. Matt Vierling has recorded a single in each of his four previous appearances in night games against AL East teams that held a losing record.

Jack Flaherty has recorded six or more strikeouts in each of his last six appearances against opponents that held a losing record.

Andy Ibanez has recorded at least one hit in each of his last seven appearances in night games against AL teams that held a losing record.

Andy Ibanez has recorded at least one total base in each of his last seven appearances in night games against AL teams that held a losing record.

Toronto Blue Jays Player Prop Facts