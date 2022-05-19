Jimbo Fisher annihilates Nick Saban: ‘Some people think they’re God’ [Video]

You knew Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher would have some choice words for Alabama head coach Nick Saban following Saban’s comments on Wednesday night where he accused A&M of buying their entire 2022 recruiting class, but Fisher took things to a whole new level.

Fisher held a press conference on Thursday to address Saban’s accusations and to say that the Aggies’ head coach was upset would be a severe understatement.

Here is what Fisher had to say about Saban:

“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way,” Fisher said, just hours after the Tide coach made the dig Wednesday night.

“The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen and it’s ridiculous when he’s not on top.”

Fisher continued, “Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. You make him the czar of college football. Go dig into his past.”

“We’re done,” Fisher said of his relationship with Nick. “He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever, huh?”

"My dad told me, When people show you who they are, believe them. He's showing you who he is." "You coach with people like Bobby Bowden and learn how to do things. You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There's a reason I haven't gone back and worked for him. I've had opportunities. Don't want to be associated with him." "You can call me anything you want to call me, but I don't cheat and I don't lie. I learned that when I was a kid. If you did, your old man would slap you upside the head," Fisher said. "Maybe somebody should've slapped him." "What's funny, right before he said that about us, wasn't he soliciting funds from the crowd? When you walk on water I guess it doesn't matter." Folks, we told you this was going to be a fun day!

