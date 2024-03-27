fb
Search

Latest News:

Dan Campbell’s Leadership Transforms Detroit Lions into Free Agent Destination

0
Explore how Dan Campbell's leadership has revolutionized the Detroit Lions, making them a sought-after destination for free agents.

Detroit Lions Meet with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

0
Detroit Lions meet with one of the top blocking wide receivers in the Class of 2024.

Calvin Johnson Explains Why He Resisted Booking Super Bowl Trip to Watch Detroit Lions

0
Calvin Johnson Explains what caused him to pump the brakes on booking the trip.
W.G. Brady

J.J. McCarthy lands Easter Sunday private workout with New York Giants

U of M

J.J. McCarthy will be throwing footballs rather than hunting for eggs

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, less than a month away, the buzz around former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to grow. McCarthy, who led the Wolverines to their first National Championship since 1997 during his final season, is widely regarded as a top prospect in the upcoming draft. With his impressive college resume, he’s considered a virtual lock to be selected in the Top 10, and there’s even speculation that he could land in the Top 5.

Michigan Football Ohio State J.J. McCarthy Detroit Lions Michigan vs. Ohio State Jim Harbaugh Big Ten Football Media Poll J.J. McCarthy responds to question Michigan Football players react to Jim Harbaugh suspension

Giants Show Interest

One team that has shown significant interest in McCarthy is the New York Giants, who currently hold the No. 6 overall pick. According to a report from NFL columnist Pat Leonard, the Giants are planning a special visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan. On Easter Sunday, a contingent from the Giants organization will conduct a private workout with McCarthy, giving them an up-close and personal look at the quarterback’s skills and potential.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. J.J. McCarthy is considered a top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft, likely to be selected in the Top 10.
  2. The New York Giants are showing significant interest in McCarthy, scheduling a private workout on Easter Sunday.
  3. McCarthy’s performance in the upcoming workout could influence his draft position and the Giants’ decision.
giants Daniel Jones suffers neck injury

The Bottom Line

This workout is a clear indication of the Giants’ interest in McCarthy as they evaluate their options for their first-round pick. With the draft fast approaching, all eyes will be on McCarthy and the Giants to see if this Easter Sunday workout leads to a new beginning for both the player and the team in the upcoming NFL season.

Newsletter

Don't miss

NFL News Reports

Viral Video Shows Vince Young Knocked Out During Bar Fight

0
The video from TMZ shows former NFL QB Vince Young Knocked Out by sucker punch during bar fight.
NFL News Reports

Former Jacksonville Jaguars employee sentenced to 220 years in prison

0
An ex-Jacksonville Jaguars employee sentenced for disgusting acts.
Lions News Reports

Cameron Sutton was at Detroit Lions team facility when he learned of arrest warrant

0
Cameron Sutton was at Detroit Lions team facility when the news broke.
MSU

Michigan State vs. North Carolina Game Time Announced

0
The Michigan State vs. North Carolina Game Time was revealed on Friday morning.
Lions Notes

Equanimeous St. Brown Suggested as Detroit Lions Free Agent Target

0
Signing this Detroit Lions Free Agent Target would result in a family reunion.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Dan Campbell’s Leadership Transforms Detroit Lions into Free Agent Destination

W.G. Brady -
Explore how Dan Campbell's leadership has revolutionized the Detroit Lions, making them a sought-after destination for free agents.
Read more

Detroit Lions Meet with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions meet with one of the top blocking wide receivers in the Class of 2024.
Read more

Calvin Johnson Explains Why He Resisted Booking Super Bowl Trip to Watch Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady -
Calvin Johnson Explains what caused him to pump the brakes on booking the trip.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.