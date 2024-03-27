J.J. McCarthy lands Easter Sunday private workout with New York Giants

J.J. McCarthy will be throwing footballs rather than hunting for eggs

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, less than a month away, the buzz around former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to grow. McCarthy, who led the Wolverines to their first National Championship since 1997 during his final season, is widely regarded as a top prospect in the upcoming draft. With his impressive college resume, he’s considered a virtual lock to be selected in the Top 10, and there’s even speculation that he could land in the Top 5.

Giants Show Interest

One team that has shown significant interest in McCarthy is the New York Giants, who currently hold the No. 6 overall pick. According to a report from NFL columnist Pat Leonard, the Giants are planning a special visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan. On Easter Sunday, a contingent from the Giants organization will conduct a private workout with McCarthy, giving them an up-close and personal look at the quarterback’s skills and potential.

Just reported on Talkin' Ball LIVE with Pat Leonard: source says #Giants are scheduled to send a contingent to Ann Arbor, Mich., on Easter Sunday for a private workout with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll attending multiple pro days this week, had LSU QB… — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 28, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

J.J. McCarthy is considered a top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft, likely to be selected in the Top 10. The New York Giants are showing significant interest in McCarthy, scheduling a private workout on Easter Sunday. McCarthy’s performance in the upcoming workout could influence his draft position and the Giants’ decision.

The Bottom Line

This workout is a clear indication of the Giants’ interest in McCarthy as they evaluate their options for their first-round pick. With the draft fast approaching, all eyes will be on McCarthy and the Giants to see if this Easter Sunday workout leads to a new beginning for both the player and the team in the upcoming NFL season.