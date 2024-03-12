Search

W.G. Brady

John Cominsky takes pay cut to remain with Detroit Lions

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions EDGE John Cominsky takes pay cut

John Cominsky has demonstrated his commitment to the Detroit Lions and his admiration for head coach Dan Campbell by agreeing to a significant pay cut for the 2024 season. As a player who has thrived under Campbell’s leadership, Cominsky’s decision reflects his dedication to the team and his desire to contribute to its success.

John Cominsky Detroit Lions John Cominsky is ready for revenge game John Cominsky takes pay cut

Details of the Pay Cut

According to NFLPA records (H/T to @jbillini4012 and @Justin_Rogers on X), Cominsky has agreed to reduce his salary from $5.1 million to $2.5 million, with an additional $500,000 guaranteed bonus. This adjustment results in a decrease in the Lions’ salary cap hit from $6.3 million to $4.2 million. The restructured contract not only demonstrates Cominsky’s willingness to make financial sacrifices for the team but also provides the Lions with more cap space to enhance their roster.

Cominsky’s Impact on the Field

During the 2023 season, Cominsky made a significant impact on the field, recording 36 tackles and two sacks in 16 games, with 11 starts. His performance has been integral to the Lions’ defensive efforts, and his decision to stay with the team at a reduced salary underscores his value as both a player and a team-oriented individual.

John Cominsky Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. John Cominsky has taken a pay cut, reducing his salary from $5.1 million to $2.5 million, with an additional $500,000 guaranteed bonus, to remain with the Detroit Lions for the 2024 season.
  2. The restructured contract decreases the Lions’ salary cap hit from $6.3 million to $4.2 million, providing the team with more cap space.
  3. Cominsky recorded 36 tackles and two sacks in the 2023 season, demonstrating his value on the field and his commitment to the team.

The Bottom Line

John Cominsky‘s decision to take a pay cut to remain with the Detroit Lions is a testament to his loyalty to the team and his commitment to contributing to its success. As the Lions continue to build their roster for the 2024 season, Cominsky’s presence and dedication will undoubtedly be key factors in their pursuit of excellence.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

