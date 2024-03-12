John Cominsky takes pay cut to remain with Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions EDGE John Cominsky takes pay cut

John Cominsky has demonstrated his commitment to the Detroit Lions and his admiration for head coach Dan Campbell by agreeing to a significant pay cut for the 2024 season. As a player who has thrived under Campbell’s leadership, Cominsky’s decision reflects his dedication to the team and his desire to contribute to its success.

Details of the Pay Cut

According to NFLPA records (H/T to @jbillini4012 and @Justin_Rogers on X), Cominsky has agreed to reduce his salary from $5.1 million to $2.5 million, with an additional $500,000 guaranteed bonus. This adjustment results in a decrease in the Lions’ salary cap hit from $6.3 million to $4.2 million. The restructured contract not only demonstrates Cominsky’s willingness to make financial sacrifices for the team but also provides the Lions with more cap space to enhance their roster.

Cominsky’s Impact on the Field

During the 2023 season, Cominsky made a significant impact on the field, recording 36 tackles and two sacks in 16 games, with 11 starts. His performance has been integral to the Lions’ defensive efforts, and his decision to stay with the team at a reduced salary underscores his value as both a player and a team-oriented individual.

The Bottom Line

John Cominsky‘s decision to take a pay cut to remain with the Detroit Lions is a testament to his loyalty to the team and his commitment to contributing to its success. As the Lions continue to build their roster for the 2024 season, Cominsky’s presence and dedication will undoubtedly be key factors in their pursuit of excellence.