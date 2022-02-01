Kelly Stafford has message for Detroit Lions fans after Matthew Stafford advances to Super Bowl

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford orchestrated another fourth-quarter comeback as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.

During here latest episode of ‘The Morning After With Kelly Stafford‘ Kelly talked about all of the support that both Matthew and she have received from Detroit Lions fans.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I love y’all,” Kelly said. “You can’t put into words what y’all have meant to us in the 12 years that we spent there, but even now the support that we’re getting from you guys, you guys will always be our family, that will always be our home. As I’ve said before, we had all of our kids there, we grew up there, we became a family there. That place has a massive part of our hearts, Matthew included.

“It truly means the world to both of us. I got tagged in so many things of Michigan people, you know, in their Stafford Michigan jerseys saying we’re rooting you on and stuff like that, so we hear it and we feel it. We really do, so thank you guys.”